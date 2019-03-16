RPM International Inc. (RPM) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $10,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,417,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,428,000 after purchasing an additional 88,197 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $72.00 price objective on shares of RPM International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of RPM International in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Shares of RPM opened at $56.87 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $46.36 and a one year high of $68.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.15). RPM International had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

