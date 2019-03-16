Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $127.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $88.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a sell rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Sunday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.38.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $128.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 0.76. Sanderson Farms has a 52 week low of $93.98 and a 52 week high of $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.41) by $1.59. The company had revenue of $743.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.25 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Bierbusse sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $77,137.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,189.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jones Gail Pittman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $29,103.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,255.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

