Sapiens International (SPNS) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.50

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 3541 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

SPNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sapiens International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sapiens International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

The company has a market cap of $691.44 million and a P/E ratio of 27.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.74 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 803,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after buying an additional 329,448 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 89,335 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 54,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens ALIS, LifeSuite, Life Portraits, LifeApply, Sapiens INSIGHT, and Sapiens Closed Books; and personal, commercial and specialty lines, and workers' compensation comprising Sapiens IDIT, Adaptik Policy, Adaptik Billing, Stream Claim, Sapiens Stingray, PowerSuite, and CompSuite.

