Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Sarepta reported dismal fourth quarter results with earnings and sales missing estimates. However, the company's sole marketed drug Exondys 51 has witnessed impressive growth so far this year. Sarepta is also focused on reimbursement programs for better accessibility of the drug. Moreover, a potential approval to golodirsen will boost the company’s prospect as it will increase eligible patient population. Sarepta’s continues to progress with its DMD pipeline. The company is collaborating with companies and academic institutions to boost its DMD pipeline. However, dependence on a single product, Exondys 51, remains a concern. Meanwhile in December 2018, the company received a setback as it failed to gain approval for Exondys 51 in the EU. The DMD market is getting competitive as several other companies are developing therapies. The company’s shares have outperformed the industry so far this year.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright set a $267.00 target price on Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.86.

SRPT opened at $128.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $176.50.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.83 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 120.22%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, SVP David T. Howton sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $9,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,679,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,089,950 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,793,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,701,000 after buying an additional 723,542 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,565,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,152,977,000 after buying an additional 677,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,891,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 16,917.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 408,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,964,000 after buying an additional 406,022 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,382,000 after buying an additional 379,162 shares during the period.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

