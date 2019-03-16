Sargent Investment Group LLC Takes $226,000 Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 11,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Paypal from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.47.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $100.73 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $70.22 and a 12 month high of $101.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Paypal had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $2,882,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 532,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,133,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO William J. Ready sold 29,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.33, for a total value of $2,651,850.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,945,626.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,823 shares of company stock worth $30,176,386 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

