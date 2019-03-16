SBA Communications Co. (SBAC) SVP Brian D. Lazarus Sells 20,561 Shares

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) SVP Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.51, for a total transaction of $3,855,393.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,848,802.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SBAC stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.95. 1,101,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,949. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $146.13 and a 1-year high of $191.27.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($1.33). SBA Communications had a net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $483.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 46.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 344,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,417,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.63.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

