Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) Stake Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,001 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. 84.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

SCHN stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $635.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.29. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.48 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) Stake Increased by Rhumbline Advisers” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/schnitzer-steel-industries-inc-schn-stake-increased-by-rhumbline-advisers.html.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN).

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.