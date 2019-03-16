Scorum Coins Market Capitalization Tops $1.21 Million (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar. Scorum Coins has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $36,150.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scorum Coins coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00001023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00394777 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025068 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.88 or 0.01706873 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00235317 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00002154 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004932 BTC.

About Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en. The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com.

Scorum Coins Coin Trading

Scorum Coins can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

