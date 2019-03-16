Scott Brown Purchases 286,619 Shares of Real Energy Co. Ltd (RLE) Stock

Real Energy Co. Ltd (ASX:RLE) insider Scott Brown bought 286,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$28,661.90 ($20,327.59).
Scott Brown also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 29th, Scott Brown bought 300,000 shares of Real Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$26,700.00 ($18,936.17).
- On Friday, December 21st, Scott Brown 200,000 shares of Real Energy stock.
Shares of RLE stock remained flat at $A$0.10 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,763. Real Energy Co. Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.04 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of A$0.14 ($0.10). The company has a market cap of $30.16 million and a P/E ratio of -16.67.
About Real Energy
Real Energy Corporation Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of oil and gas projects in Australia. The company holds a 100% interest in acreage, including ATP 927P and ATP 1161PA permits covering an area of 2,761 square kilometers located in the Cooper-Eromanga Basin, South-West Queensland.
