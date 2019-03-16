Select Interior Concepts (SIC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.60 million.

Select Interior Concepts stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.44. The company had a trading volume of 202,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,286. Select Interior Concepts has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $14.73.

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, purchased 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $39,117.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 376,445 shares of company stock worth $2,394,739 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,100,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $846,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,410,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,511,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th.

WARNING: “Select Interior Concepts (SIC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/select-interior-concepts-sic-releases-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-36-eps.html.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

There is no company description available for Select Interior Concepts Inc

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.