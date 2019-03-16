Semtech (SMTC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $65.00. The stock had previously closed at $51.69, but opened at $51.98. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Semtech shares last traded at $55.13, with a volume of 762262 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital set a $62.00 price target on shares of Semtech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In related news, SVP Asaf Silberstein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $201,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $910,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,064.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,300 shares of company stock worth $2,516,512 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Semtech by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 38.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 48,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 13,470 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech by 198.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 19,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 16.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 215.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after acquiring an additional 247,677 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.48 million. Semtech had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

