Senseonics Holdings Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share, Dougherty & Co Forecasts (SENS)

Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) – Research analysts at Dougherty & Co decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Senseonics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.66) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.53). Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Senseonics’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SENS. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $2.58 on Friday. Senseonics has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $5.29.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new position in Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Senseonics by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

