Service Co. International (SCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Service Corporation reported second consecutive bottom-line miss when it released fourth-quarter 2018 results. Performance was hurt by lower profit in the funeral segment. Further, rising general and administrative costs as well as increased interest expenses have been a persistent headwind. Also, consumers’ rising inclination toward cremations over traditional burials is a threat as cremations generate lower revenues. Use of alternative channels, like e-commerce, to buy funeral related products is also a concern for the stock that has dropped in the past three months. Nevertheless, the company continued to witness enhanced cemetery revenues in the fourth quarter. Management expects the strong performance to continue backed by focus on driving revenues, utilizing scale and allocating capital efficiently. Markedly, acquisitions and building new funeral homes form an integral part of the company’s capital investments.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of SCI opened at $39.08 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $47.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 18th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). Service Co. International had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $820.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Mecom, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $670,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,734.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sumner J. Waring III sold 95,100 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $4,056,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 428,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,281,112.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,322,555 shares of company stock worth $55,091,685 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCI. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lloyds Banking Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

