Shiloh Industries (SHLO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shiloh Industries, Inc. is a global supplier of lightweighting, noise and vibration solutions to the automotive, commercial vehicle and industrial markets, capable of delivering solutions in aluminum, magnesium, steel and high-strength steel alloys to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers. The company offers one of the broadest portfolio of lightweighting solutions in the industry through their BlankLight (TM), CastLight (TM) and StampLight (TM) brands. Shiloh designs and manufactures components in body, chassis and powertrain systems with expertise in precision blanks, ShilohCore (TM) acoustic laminates, aluminum and steel laser welded blanks, complex stampings, modular assemblies, aluminum and magnesium die casting, as well as precision machined components. Shiloh has operations, sales and technical centers throughout Asia, Europe and North America. “

NASDAQ SHLO opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. Shiloh Industries has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. Shiloh Industries had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $258.93 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shiloh Industries will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shiloh Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,967,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,638,000 after buying an additional 40,770 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. lifted its position in shares of Shiloh Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,321,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shiloh Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 953,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after buying an additional 18,294 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W lifted its position in shares of Shiloh Industries by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 759,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 105,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shiloh Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 699,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after buying an additional 25,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

About Shiloh Industries

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

