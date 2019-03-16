Shop Apotheke Europe (SAE) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Commerzbank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th.

Shop Apotheke Europe stock traded up €2.20 ($2.56) during trading on Friday, reaching €39.20 ($45.58). The company had a trading volume of 38,604 shares. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €34.40 ($40.00) and a 12-month high of €56.00 ($65.12). The company has a market cap of $473.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. The company provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. It operates under the shop-apotheke.com brand in Germany; shop-apotheke.at brand in Austria; shop-pharmacie.fr brand in France; and farmaline brand in Belgium, Italy, and Spain.

