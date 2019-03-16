Shopify Inc (SHOP) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,659 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Shopify were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $158.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.15.
Shares of SHOP opened at $205.98 on Friday. Shopify Inc has a one year low of $112.50 and a one year high of $209.59. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.35 and a quick ratio of 15.35.
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Shopify had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Shopify
Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
