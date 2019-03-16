Shopify Inc (SHOP) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,659 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Shopify were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $158.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.15.

Shares of SHOP opened at $205.98 on Friday. Shopify Inc has a one year low of $112.50 and a one year high of $209.59. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.35 and a quick ratio of 15.35.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Shopify had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Shopify Inc (SHOP) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/shopify-inc-shop-shares-bought-by-captrust-financial-advisors.html.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.