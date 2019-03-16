Short Interest in Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (IDRA) Increases By 48.6%

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,226,617 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the February 15th total of 825,286 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,302 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO Vincent Milano bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,300 shares of company stock worth $73,835. Company insiders own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 53,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 9,952 shares during the period. 45.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $17.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.57.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. Idera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9,045.47% and a negative return on equity of 75.10%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. The company uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and nucleic acid chemistry technology.

