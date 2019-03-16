Short Interest in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK) Rises By 33.5%

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,004,339 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the February 15th total of 2,999,598 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 868,353 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 139,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 14,956 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 224.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 18,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 288.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $48.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.20.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Short Interest in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK) Rises By 33.5%” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/short-interest-in-liberty-sirius-xm-group-series-c-lsxmk-rises-by-33-5.html.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.