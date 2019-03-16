Sibanye Gold (SBGL) Shares Gap Up to $4.01

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.99, but opened at $4.01. Sibanye Gold shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 92737 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sibanye Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Get Sibanye Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $973.17 million, a PE ratio of -103.00 and a beta of -0.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Sibanye Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sibanye Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 18,960 shares during the period. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: “Sibanye Gold (SBGL) Shares Gap Up to $4.01” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/sibanye-gold-sbgl-shares-gap-up-to-4-01.html.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SBGL)

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company operates through PGM; and Gold and Uranium divisions. It owns and operates gold, and platinum group metals (PGM), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium operations and projects, as well as produces by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.