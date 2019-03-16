Sientra Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share (SIEN)

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Sientra in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.67) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.58). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Sientra’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($2.18) EPS.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.19). Sientra had a negative net margin of 121.28% and a negative return on equity of 123.50%. The company had revenue of $19.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.87 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SIEN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sientra from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Leerink Swann decreased their target price on shares of Sientra from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Dougherty & Co cut their price target on shares of Sientra from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sientra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

NASDAQ SIEN opened at $8.84 on Friday. Sientra has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of -0.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sientra by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sientra during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sientra by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 966,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 522,153 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Sientra by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

