Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR) Short Interest Up 39.9% in February

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 773,483 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the February 15th total of 552,752 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406,072 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SWIR shares. Macquarie cut Sierra Wireless from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.

NASDAQ SWIR opened at $12.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $462.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.85 and a beta of 2.35. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.94 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,575 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless in the third quarter valued at $9,032,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 400.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 58,154 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 28.4% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 22,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 26.0% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 690,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,888,000 after buying an additional 142,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services.

