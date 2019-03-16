SIMDAQ Reaches Market Capitalization of $177,306.00 (SMQ)

SIMDAQ (CURRENCY:SMQ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 16th. Over the last week, SIMDAQ has traded 79.8% higher against the dollar. SIMDAQ has a market capitalization of $177,306.00 and $389.00 worth of SIMDAQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIMDAQ token can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00393184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025027 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.01716827 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00236613 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00002001 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004937 BTC.

SIMDAQ Token Profile

SIMDAQ’s total supply is 24,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,623,189 tokens. The official message board for SIMDAQ is medium.com/simdaq-blog. SIMDAQ’s official Twitter account is @simdaq_official. SIMDAQ’s official website is simdaq.com/#.

SIMDAQ Token Trading

SIMDAQ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIMDAQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIMDAQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIMDAQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

