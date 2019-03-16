Simmons First National (SFNC) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

SFNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens set a $30.00 target price on shares of Simmons First National and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Simmons First National from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

SFNC traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $25.89. 1,275,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,609. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Simmons First National had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $172.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.84 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

In other news, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $248,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,035.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,170,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,285 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,679,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,186,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Simmons First National by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,225,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,234,000 after buying an additional 289,561 shares during the last quarter. 22.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

