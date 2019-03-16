SingularityNET (AGI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.74 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.0555 or 0.00001371 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Binance, Ethfinex and Kucoin. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $29.94 million and $2.74 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00394345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025029 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.12 or 0.01708858 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00235587 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00002221 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004925 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET launched on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Binance, Tidex, DragonEX, Ethfinex, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

