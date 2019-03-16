Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SVKEF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB provides corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It offers savings account, investment banking, securities brokerage services, loans, pensions and insurance products. The company operates primarily in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, Ukraine, China, Great Britain, Ireland, Luxembourg, Russia, Singapore, the United States and internationally. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th.

Shares of SVKEF stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $12.05.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management, and Other segments.

