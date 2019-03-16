SL Green Realty (SLG) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $91.91 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded SL Green Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.79 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, January 7th. KeyCorp set a $100.00 price target on SL Green Realty and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded SL Green Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SL Green Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.95.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $90.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.31. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $76.77 and a fifty-two week high of $106.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $317.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.12 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 20.15%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 2,500 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $230,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,352 shares in the company, valued at $216,948.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto sold 2,084 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $191,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,584 shares of company stock worth $14,254,119 over the last 90 days. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 34.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 399,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,587,000 after buying an additional 68,259 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at $511,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 9.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 2.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2018, SL Green held interests in 101 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.0 million square feet.

