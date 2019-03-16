Smoke 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $0.00 (SMOKE)

Smoke (CURRENCY:SMOKE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Smoke has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Smoke coin can now be purchased for about $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC on popular exchanges. Smoke has a market cap of $907,450.00 and $0.00 worth of Smoke was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00011695 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00022373 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000222 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Smoke Profile

Smoke (SMOKE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2018. Smoke’s total supply is 42,999,323 coins and its circulating supply is 20,416,333 coins. Smoke’s official Twitter account is @SMOKE_io. Smoke’s official website is www.smoke.network. Smoke’s official message board is medium.com/smokenetwork.

Buying and Selling Smoke

Smoke can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoke directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoke should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smoke using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

