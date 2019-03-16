SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (SMFKY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SMFKY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th.

Get SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR alerts:

SMFKY opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.51.

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. The company operates through Europe and the Americas segments. It offers containerboards, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid boards, graphic boards, and bag-in-box.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.