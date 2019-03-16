Social Activity Token Market Capitalization Hits $81,876.00 (SAT)

Social Activity Token (CURRENCY:SAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Social Activity Token has a total market cap of $81,876.00 and approximately $134.00 worth of Social Activity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Social Activity Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, IDEX and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Social Activity Token has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006738 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00448120 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00086297 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010444 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000123 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000874 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000267 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000028 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003350 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Social Activity Token Profile

Social Activity Token (CRYPTO:SAT) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Social Activity Token’s total supply is 470,763,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,967,463 tokens. The official message board for Social Activity Token is medium.com/@sphereofficial. The official website for Social Activity Token is sphere.social. Social Activity Token’s official Twitter account is @sandblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Social Activity Token

Social Activity Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Activity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Activity Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Activity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

