SocialCoin (SOCC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $889.00

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 16th. One SocialCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SocialCoin has traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SocialCoin has a market cap of $4,669.00 and $889.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00019525 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000208 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 80.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000440 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000497 BTC.

SocialCoin Coin Profile

SOCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. SocialCoin’s total supply is 10,678,425 coins and its circulating supply is 10,518,425 coins. SocialCoin’s official website is socc.network. SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk.

SocialCoin Coin Trading

SocialCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SocialCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SocialCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SocialCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

