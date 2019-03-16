Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (SLGL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) will report earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sol Gel Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.49). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.66). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.79). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sol Gel Technologies.

SLGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sol Gel Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sol Gel Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st.

Shares of SLGL stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $6.82. 4,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,565. The company has a market cap of $126.97 million and a P/E ratio of -1.36. Sol Gel Technologies has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $11.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sol Gel Technologies stock. Delek Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,429,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,796 shares during the quarter. Delek Group Ltd. owned approximately 7.56% of Sol Gel Technologies worth $8,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Sol Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

