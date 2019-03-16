Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Solar Senior Capital Ltd. operates as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company invests primarily in senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche and second lien debt instruments, made to private middle-market companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd.

SUNS stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Solar Senior Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $274.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 0.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 268,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 276.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Solar Senior Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Solar Senior Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

