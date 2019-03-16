Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Takes Position in Intelsat SA (I)

Solus Alternative Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,695,000. Intelsat comprises about 4.1% of Solus Alternative Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intelsat by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 93,618 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intelsat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Intelsat by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intelsat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Intelsat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,530,000. 58.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intelsat alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on I shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Intelsat in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intelsat from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intelsat from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intelsat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Intelsat in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Intelsat stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. Intelsat SA has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $37.70. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intelsat SA will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Takes Position in Intelsat SA (I)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/solus-alternative-asset-management-lp-takes-position-in-intelsat-sa-i.html.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding I? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intelsat SA (NYSE:I).

Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.