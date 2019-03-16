Somewhat Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact 3M (MMM) Share Price

Media stories about 3M (NYSE:MMM) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. 3M earned a coverage optimism score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the conglomerate an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted 3M’s score:

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on 3M from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.57.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $208.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. 3M has a twelve month low of $176.87 and a twelve month high of $238.17. The company has a market capitalization of $119.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $1.44 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

In other 3M news, insider Paul A. Keel sold 9,410 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.14, for a total value of $1,873,907.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,012.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 13,499 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,699,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 230,458 shares in the company, valued at $46,091,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,551 shares of company stock worth $14,335,468. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-extremely-likely-to-impact-3m-mmm-share-price.html.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.