SophiaTX (SPHTX) Price Hits $0.0085 on Top Exchanges

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last week, SophiaTX has traded 35.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SophiaTX token can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Bit-Z and Liquid. SophiaTX has a total market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $141,398.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $700.15 or 0.17289327 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00052032 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000353 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000192 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About SophiaTX

SophiaTX is a token. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 353,435,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,695,110 tokens. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SophiaTX is www.sophiatx.com.

Buying and Selling SophiaTX

SophiaTX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Bit-Z, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SophiaTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SophiaTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

