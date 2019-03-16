Sophos Group PLC (SOPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sophos Group PLC (LON:SOPH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 448 ($5.85).

Several research firms have weighed in on SOPH. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Sophos Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target (down previously from GBX 440 ($5.75)) on shares of Sophos Group in a research report on Monday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sophos Group to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Liberum Capital lowered Sophos Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sophos Group from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 407 ($5.32) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd.

In other news, insider Nick Bray sold 4,385 shares of Sophos Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.18), for a total transaction of £14,032 ($18,335.29). Also, insider Kris Hagerman bought 1,498 shares of Sophos Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.06) per share, with a total value of £4,658.78 ($6,087.52). Insiders have sold a total of 39,663 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,390 over the last quarter.

LON:SOPH opened at GBX 325 ($4.25) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.84. Sophos Group has a twelve month low of GBX 273.40 ($3.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 645.50 ($8.43). The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.39.

Sophos Group Company Profile

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for Web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product.

