South Jersey Industries (SJI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

Shares of SJI opened at $30.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.76. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $36.72.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJI. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

