South State (SSB) vs. American River Bankshares (AMRB) Critical Contrast

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) and American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.9% of South State shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of American River Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of South State shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of American River Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares South State and American River Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South State 24.99% 8.59% 1.38% American River Bankshares 20.63% 6.75% 0.72%

Dividends

South State pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. American River Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. South State pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American River Bankshares pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. South State has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. South State is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares South State and American River Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South State $712.96 million 3.51 $178.87 million $5.50 12.85 American River Bankshares $23.75 million 3.40 $4.90 million $0.83 16.63

South State has higher revenue and earnings than American River Bankshares. South State is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American River Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

South State has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American River Bankshares has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for South State and American River Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South State 1 4 1 0 2.00 American River Bankshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

South State currently has a consensus price target of $76.75, suggesting a potential upside of 8.56%. Given South State’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe South State is more favorable than American River Bankshares.

Summary

South State beats American River Bankshares on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services. It serves customers through 181 financial centers in 29 South Carolina counties, 9 North Carolina counties, 19 Georgia counties, and 4 Virginia counties. The company was formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to South State Corporation in July 2013. South State Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals in California, the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services. In addition, the company conducts lease financing for various types of business equipment ranging from computer software to heavy earth-moving equipment. It operates four full-service banking offices in Sacramento County, one full-service banking office in Placer County, two full-service banking offices in Sonoma County, and three full-service banking offices in Amador County. The company was formerly known as American River Holdings and changed its name to American River Bankshares in 2004. American River Bankshares was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

