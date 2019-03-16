Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) Holdings Lifted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Southwest Gas worth $10,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the third quarter worth $110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,987,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 8.0% during the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 27,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWX opened at $83.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.37. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $786.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.47 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

SWX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. UBS Group set a $93.00 target price on shares of Southwest Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Williams Capital boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 1,400 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $117,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,987.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

