SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) Shares Sold by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 96.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,306 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CWB. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in a report on Friday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB opened at $52.28 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $54.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.0888 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) Shares Sold by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/spdr-bloomberg-barclays-convertible-securities-etf-cwb-shares-sold-by-rpg-family-wealth-advisory-llc.html.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.