SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $37.18 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $42.15.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/spdr-euro-stoxx-50-etf-fez-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-09.html.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.