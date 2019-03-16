SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) Announces $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.5309 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

SDY opened at $98.42 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $84.28 and a 52-week high of $100.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

