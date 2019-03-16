SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE) Position Boosted by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,038,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,291,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,259,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,885,000. Timber Hill LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 57.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 90,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 33,138 shares during the period.

Shares of KIE opened at $31.66 on Friday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $32.78.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

