Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,402.91% and a negative return on equity of 52.22%.

Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.96. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics stock. Aquilo Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 91.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 799,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,000 shares during the period. Spero Therapeutics makes up 4.1% of Aquilo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Aquilo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.65% of Spero Therapeutics worth $8,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

SPRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Spero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; and SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting.

