Spire Healthcare Group (SPI) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 163 ($2.13) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Spire Healthcare Group to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 85 ($1.11) in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective (down previously from GBX 176 ($2.30)) on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 146.75 ($1.92).

Shares of SPI stock opened at GBX 138.40 ($1.81) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $555.10 million and a P/E ratio of 49.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.52. Spire Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of GBX 96.15 ($1.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 259.20 ($3.39).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Spire Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $1.30. Spire Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.43%.

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

