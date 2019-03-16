Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) to post sales of $103.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.88 million. Spirit Realty Capital posted sales of $162.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year sales of $419.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $416.00 million to $425.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $439.96 million, with estimates ranging from $417.64 million to $460.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $129.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 5.16%. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Spirit Realty Capital stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $37.42. 2,165,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,812. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $44.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 72,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 16.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 11,237 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

