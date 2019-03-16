Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Stag Industrial worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 26,154 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,535 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 635,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,479,000 after purchasing an additional 23,952 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Stag Industrial news, EVP Peter S. Fearey sold 6,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $161,313.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William R. Crooker sold 31,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $759,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,334 shares of company stock worth $6,138,541 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stag Industrial stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Stag Industrial Inc has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $93.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Stag Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.1192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STAG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.92.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

