Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $1.81 Million Stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 557,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,244,000 after buying an additional 213,879 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 43.4% during the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.83.

RGA opened at $145.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $127.84 and a fifty-two week high of $163.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 6th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Reinsurance Group of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 4,836 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total value of $698,270.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,886.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan C. Henderson sold 1,200 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,533 shares of company stock worth $1,662,897 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

