Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $2.09 Million Holdings in PBF Energy Inc (PBF)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 3,260.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,568,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,521,723 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 675.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $32.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PBF Energy Inc has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $53.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.38.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PBF Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Tudor Pickering cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

In other PBF Energy news, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $750,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,990,679.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

