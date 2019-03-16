Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.05% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,711.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,329,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146,166 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Werner Geissler bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $652,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $26.00 target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.56.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $28.60.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. This is an increase from Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

